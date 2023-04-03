Magpies to get creative in solving ruck dilemma

Collingwood coach Craig McRae would love the option to replenish his ruck stocks but concedes he will have to get creative in a big to quell Brisbane star Oscar McInerney’s influence.

The Magpies are dealing with a personnel crisis after Darcy Cameron (knee) joined fellow rucks Mason Cox (haematoma) and Aiden Begg (back) on the sidelines.

Nineteen-year-old rookie Oscar Steene is not yet ready for a senior debut, having played just two VFL games.

It leaves McRae weighing up how best to deploy utility Ash Johnson, forward Dan McStay and defender Billy Frampton, with experienced ruck McInerney lying in wait at the Gabba on Thursday night.

Frampton has played ruck in the past but Collingwood are also light-on in defence, with Jeremy Howe (broken arm) out of action.

“We’re not going to say one person, we’re just going to have to carry the load,” McRae told reporters on Monday.

“I like being creative so we’ll get to match committee and have a look at some options.

“We don’t have another key defender to come in and play that role if (Frampton) goes into the ruck, so that’s why we might have to be a bit creative.”

McRae reiterated calls for the AFL to introduce a mid-season trade period as a way of clubs filling specific holes in their lists.

“I’m big on that mid-season trade. I think it would be great for the game, within the right parameters,” McRae said.

“It would add something for the fans. They’d enjoy that.”

Cox is out of action indefinitely and faces more tests in a fortnight, which will give the Magpies a clearer picture of his recovery time line.

The converted American watched most of Monday’s training session from the sidelines and is playing a role in solving Collingwood’s ruck dilemma.

“It’s funny – it’s an American teaching others how to play AFL footy,” McRae said.

“It shows how far he’s come. I remember when he first started, Mason, he had no idea how to play and the rules.

“Now, he’s been fantastic for young Oscar this year with little bits of craft and we’ll definitely tap into that.”

Steene, a 201cm rookie plucked from SANFL club West Adelaide in February, had seven disposals and 17 hitouts in his second VFL game over the weekend.

He was outpointed by former AFL ruckman Sam Naismith.

McRae ruled out a Steene debut against the Lions but has been “rapt” with the youngster’s progress.

“He has come in and really shown what he is capable of,” McRae said.

“We’ve got a player for the future, there’s no doubting that, but I’m not keen to throw people to the wolves.

“I want to set them up to succeed so we’ve just got to make sure it’s the right time.”