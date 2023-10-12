Maguire poised to take over as NSW Origin coach

Michael Maguire is set to replace Brad Fittler as NSW State of Origin coach after being offered a one-year deal to take over the Blues from 2024.

The premiership-winning coach is yet to put pen to paper on a deal, but AAP has been told he has spoken to the NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) board and is expected to take up the offer.

It is also understood Canberra have given their assistant coach their blessing to take up the role.

It is likely Maguire will have to stand down as coach of New Zealand to accept the position, while it is also questionable whether he will remain on the Raiders staff.

Maguire’s deal will likely run for five months, from March through to the end of July.

Fittler was a full-time employee of the NSW Rugby League, but his role involved several duties beyond coaching the Origin team.

Maguire expressed his interest to become NSW coach in 2018, but lost out to Fittler.

Fittler won three of his six series in charge, before walking away from the job late last month while off-contract and under intense pressure following a disappointing 2023 Origin series.

Laurie Daley and John Cartwright were other candidates. It remains to be seen if they will find a place on Maguire’s staff.

Canberra head coach Ricky Stuart was also an option, before deciding it would be difficult to balance both jobs.

Maguire has coached 233 games in the NRL, winning a premiership with South Sydney in 2014 before taking over at the Wests Tigers in 2019.

When he was axed by the struggling joint-venture midway through last year there were fears his time as a head coach was over.

But there is a belief Maguire’s reputation as an intense mentor will suit the State of Origin arena, where camps come in short, sharp bursts.

NSWRL officials are hopeful Maguire will formalise a deal in the near future, but there are potential hold ups with the 49-year-old in New Zealand on duty with the Kiwis.