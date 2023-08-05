AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A number plate reading 'YesNow
The yes vote to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament looks unlikely, according to a new poll. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • indigenous people

Majority intend to vote against the voice, poll shows

Melissa Meehan August 6, 2023

A majority of Australian voters in every state and territory intend to vote against enshrining an Indigenous voice to parliament in the Constitution, a new poll shows.

The ‘no’ vote is running ahead of ‘yes’ at 56 per cent to 44 per cent nationally, the RedBridge poll conducted for News Corp publications found.

RedBridge contacted more than a thousand voters and asked them if they would vote yes or no, if they were undecided or if they wanted to opt out of the survey.

On a jurisdiction basis the no vote was ahead in NSW at 56 per cent against 44 per cent for yes, 55 per cent against 45 per cent in Victoria, 63 per cent against 37 per cent in Queensland, and 54 per cent against 46 per cent in other states and territories, the poll published on Sunday found.

The only income group where the yes vote was ahead of no was households earning more than $200,000 a year, with 51 per cent supporting the voice.

Younger voters were more in favour of the voice, with 63 per cent of those aged 18-34 intending to vote yes, against about 75 per cent of those aged over 65 intending to vote no.

Interestingly, those who speak another language at home other than English were in favour at 59 per cent.

A referendum on the voice is due to be held in the final quarter of this year.

It will be the country’s first referendum since 1999.

Voters will be asked: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.”

“Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

