Thon Maker
Thon Maker led the Boomers to a 78-60 victory over Jordan in the Asia Cup. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Maker dominant in Boomers’ Asia Cup opener

Murray Wenzel July 12, 2022

Thon Maker has dominated Jordan as Australia’s Asia Cup defence began with a 78-60 win in Jakarta.

Keen to revive his NBA career, the current G-League centre sent a message with 23 points and eight rebounds.

That included three-of-six from long range, a number of thunderous dunks and some neat hands as the defending champions mustered 23 assists and shot 45 per cent from the field.

Sam Froling (16 points, eight rebounds), William McDowell-White (seven points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals) and Mitch McCarron (seven points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals) all stuffed the stat sheet.

The Boomers, fresh off a sweep of their three World Cup qualifiers in Melbourne, started brilliantly to lead 52-26 at the main break.

Teenagers David Okwera and Tyrese Proctor played 14 and 20 minutes respectively in a new-look national side that featured just one man – McCarron – who played in their 2017 run to the title.

Australia next face Saudi Arabia on Thursday, before their final pool game against hosts Indonesia on Saturday.

