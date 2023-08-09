Malaysia hits pause on Australian live cattle exports

Malaysia has become the second country to suspend live cattle exports from Australia over fears of an outbreak of lumpy skin disease.

Last week Indonesia paused exports from four Australian facilities pending further testing of animals after a small number of exported cattle were detected with the disease.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt told reporters on Thursday that Australia remains free of the highly infectious disease, with tests under way to prove it.

“We do not have lumpy skin disease in Australia,” Senator Watt said.

“The testing results are starting to come in and there is nothing that we have seen so far to alter our position that Australia is free of lumpy skin disease.”

He said Malaysia’s suspension of exports of cattle and buffalo from Australia was based on Indonesia’s decision.

“We can’t control the actions of other countries and they’re within their rights to ask us to demonstrate the disease-free status of our cattle in Australia, and that’s what we’re doing now,” Senator Watt said.

Australia’s chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp said Australia remains free of the potentially fatal disease, which could have a $7 billion impact on the economy if detected.

Samples from hundreds of cattle were taken from the four Australian export facilities last week, with the results yet to be released.

“Australia is urgently engaging with its Malaysian counterparts to confirm our robust animal health system and to advise that LSD is not present in Australia,” Dr Schipp said.

“I have made representations to my Malaysian counterpart, requesting the import restriction on live cattle and buffalo from Australia be lifted without delay.

“I have also confirmed to the World Organisation for Animal Health that Australia remains LSD-free, in accordance with international standards.”

Nationals leader David Littleproud said he was confident Australia did not have any cases of the disease, and that animals had instead contracted it in Indonesia.

But Mr Littleproud said he was concerned by the reputational damage already caused.

“Our international reputation has been hard fought and we are disease-free (and) that disease-free status gives us a premium that needs to be protected,” he told Nine’s Today program on Thursday.

“It’s particularly countries like Vietnam, we need to make sure they have full confidence that we don’t have LSD, otherwise we will pay an economic price, and our producers will be at the forefront of that.”

Mr Littleproud urged the government to maintain open dialogue with Australia’s trading partners to reassure them the disease was not present.