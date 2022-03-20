AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Premier-elect Peter Malinauskas is swamped by media and supporters.
South Australia's premier-elect Peter Malinauskas is set be sworn in on Monday morning. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Malinauskas to swear in as new SA premier

Tim Dornin March 21, 2022

Incoming premier Peter Malinauskas is set to be sworn in, completing the rapid transition to the new Labor government in South Australia.

Mr Malinauskas will take the oath of office at Government House in Adelaide on Monday morning.

Susan Close will also be sworn-in as his deputy and Stephen Mullighan as the state’s new treasurer.

The ceremony follows Labor’s thumping win in Saturday’s election which tipped out Liberal first-term Premier Steven Marshall.

With counting of pre-poll votes to start, Labor looks set to hold at least 25 of the 47 House of Assembly seats and remains a chance to win two or three more.

The Liberals should retain 15 seats while four or possibly five will be held by independents.

Five of Labor’s new MPs are women, reflecting what modern Labor looks like, the new premier said on Sunday.

Once in office, Mr Malinauskas will need to turn his hand to picking a ministry with most, if not all, of those on his frontbench in opposition expected to retain their positions.

A Liberal partyroom meeting is also likely to be held soon to choose the new opposition leader after Mr Marshall announced he would not continue in the role.

In a statement, he said that after more than nine years as leader of the Liberal Parliamentary Party it was time for someone else to take charge.

“I will step down as leader as soon as the party room is able to meet to elect my successor,” he said.

“I thank all my past and current colleagues for their support over the past nine years and will do all I can to assist the new leader to succeed.”

The outgoing premier said while he was disappointed with the election result, he took full responsibility and accepted the will of the people.

He said he intended to continue as the member for Dunstan but was locked in a tight battle with his Labor opponent Cressida O’Hanlon to retain the seat.

Ms O’Hanlon had a small lead with about 55 per cent of the vote counted, but pre-poll and postal votes were expected to favour Mr Marshall.

