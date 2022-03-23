AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
New SA Premier Peter Malinauskas
SA premier Peter Malinauskas says there'll be minor changes to the line-up Labor had in opposition. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Malinauskas to unveil full SA cabinet

Tim Dornin March 24, 2022

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas is set to reveal the rest of his new cabinet after Labor’s decisive state election win.

The premier, his deputy Susan Close and Treasurer Stephen Mullighan were sworn in on Monday.

The remaining members of the ministry will be sworn in at Government House on Thursday.

Mr Malinauskas has already confirmed Chris Picton, who was the opposition’s health spokesman, will be health minister.

He’s also indicated there will be some minor changes from Labor’s frontbench line-up the party took to the poll.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard to ensure it’s the best cabinet that my government can offer,” the premier said.

“There will be some changes, they won’t be major, but there will be some changes to both portfolios and personnel.”

Labor’s cabinet reveal comes as counting nears a close after Saturday’s election.

The new government now seems certain to hold 27 seats in the 47-seat House of Assembly.

The Liberals will probably hold 15, with four or possibly five going to independents.

Former premier Steven Marshall in Dunstan is still locked in a tight contest with Labor’s Cressida O’Hanlon in the eastern suburbs seat of Dunstan.

Mr Marshall will need the remaining pre-poll and postal votes to favour him to get across the line.

Among the independents, Dan Cregan in the Adelaide Hills, Geoff Brock, who shifted to the seat of Stuart in the mid-north, Troy Bell in Mt Gambier and Fraser Ellis in Narungga, which takes in Yorke Peninsula, have all been returned.

In Finniss, independent Lou Nicholson and Labor’s Amy Hueppauff were neck and neck in the race to unseat former primary industries minister David Basham after he was on the wrong end of a 19 per cent swing.

Postal votes in the SA poll must be returned to the Electoral Commission by Friday.

