AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A photo of nine-year-old Charlise Mutten.
The man accused of killing nine-year-old Charlise Mutten is facing further charges. Image by Regi Varghese/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Man accused of child murder back in court

AAP May 20, 2022

The man accused of murdering nine-year-old Charlise Mutten, whose body was found in a barrel in bushland in the Blue Mountains in NSW, is facing more charges.

Justin Laurens Stein, 31, was on Thursday charged with two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition without licence or permit and aggravated break and enter in company.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material for unrelated matters.

Stein, who is in custody, is due to appear before Penrith Local Court on Friday.

The girl was reported missing on January 14, while holidaying at Wildenstein Private Gardens at Mount Wilson.

A five-day search of bushland ended with her body being found in a barrel dumped near the Colo River northwest of Sydney.

NSW Police later said an autopsy found she had died of a gunshot wound.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.