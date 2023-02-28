AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toyah Cordingley.
The body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on a beach north of Cairns in October 2018. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Man accused of murder being extradited from India

AAP March 1, 2023

The man suspected of murdering Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley more than four years ago is being extradited from India to Australia.

Rajwinder Singh is being escorted by Queensland Police officers and is due to arrive at Melbourne Airport around 12.30pm on Wednesday on a Qantas flight from Delhi.

The body of 24-year-old Ms Cordingley, who was out walking her dog, was found on a beach north of Cairns in October 2018.

Mr Singh, 38, was arrested in December by Delhi police ending a four-year hunt that began when he boarded a flight to India, hours after police discovered Ms Cordingley’s body in the sand dunes at Wangetti Beach.

The Australian citizen had previously worked as a nurse and lived in Innisfail with his wife and three children.

The police search for Mr Singh was boosted after the Queensland government posted a record $1 million reward last November for information leading to his capture.

Mr Singh’s extradition from India had been imminent and Queensland Police confirmed on Wednesday it was underway.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll last week confirmed her officers were in India.

“We’re thankful he will be back in Queensland before our courts, but behind that, there’s always that tragic loss of a young life,” Ms Carroll said on Thursday.

Mr Singh is expected to be taken to a Melbourne court after his arrival before being moved to Cairns.

