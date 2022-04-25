AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
SCOTT MORRISON ROCKHAMPTON VISIT
A man has been charged with threatening Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce's security officer. Image by Phat Nguyen/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Man charged over Joyce security threat

Tess Ikonomou April 25, 2022

A man has been charged with threatening Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce’s security officer on the side of a regional NSW road.

The 52-year-old was arrested by an Australian Federal Police task force, with the help of NSW Police, following an investigation into the incident on a highway between the regional cities Armidale and Tamworth on Friday.

Police will allege the man verbally threatened an AFP officer, who was providing security to the deputy prime minister, and adopted a fighting stance during the stoush. 

He was refused police bail and will front Tamworth Local Court on Monday, facing charges of threatening to cause harm to a Commonwealth public official and failure to comply with bail conditions.

The man was arrested at his NSW home on Sunday by officers from Operation Wilmot, which has been set up to ensure the security of parliamentarians and candidates during the federal election.  

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Jeremy Staunton said the arrest should send a strong message to the public. 

“The AFP supports political expression and freedom of speech,” he said. 

“However, when it leads to disruption, harassment, intimidation, threatening behaviour and damage to property, it can reach the threshold of a criminal offence.

“Politicians, candidates and the people who work with them should be able to do their jobs safely and we will not tolerate criminal behaviour.”

The man faces a maximum of five years’ jail. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.