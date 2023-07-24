AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Terry Bishop.
Terry Bishop is one of three people killed in a car crash on Queensland's Bruce Highway last week. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Man charged with murder after fatal Queensland crash

Robyn Wuth July 25, 2023

The only survivor of a fatal three-car crash on a Queensland highway has been charged with three counts of murder.

Rafferty Rolfe, 25, of Yandina, is accused of following and attempting to ram a Nissan Navara, which veered onto the wrong side of the Bruce Highway at Federal, south of Gympie, and into the path of an oncoming Great Wall utility on Friday.

Retiree Terry Bishop, 65, who was driving the Navara and 25-year-old passenger Gypsy Satterley died in the crash, along with 38-year-old Jessica Townley who was driving the utility.

Queensland Police confirmed on Tuesday that Rolfe, who is under police guard in hospital being treated for his injuries, has been charged with their murders.

Rolfe was previously charged with armed robbery with actual violence, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle with intent to deprive, stealing, evasion and driving without a licence while disqualified as a repeat offender.

He has been accused of stealing an Isuzu MU-X SUV in Gympie’s main street 12 hours before the fatal crash after threatening a mother and three children at knifepoint.

Police later spotted the stolen car, but the driver refused to stop and escaped but was not being pursued at the time of the three-vehicle collision.

Police will allege Rolfe had been in a relationship with Ms Satterley. 

In a social media fundraiser online, the family of Ms Satterly alleged Rolfe had forced the mother of two to go with him on the night of the tragedy. 

On the GoFundMe site, Sunshine Satterley claimed Gypsy flagged down Mr Bishop minutes before the fatal collision. 

Mr Bishop had been on his way to a wedding when he stopped to help Ms Satterly. 

“He leaves behind a wife, daughter, son and five young grandchildren who all loved him dearly,” Mr Bishop’s family said in a statement.

“Our family is absolutely devastated, he is a man that would always go out of his way to help anyone in need.” 

Ms Satterly’s family also paid tribute to Mr Bishop who died a hero. 

“Someone stopped for her … and a man trying to help her lost his life,” Sunshine wrote. 

“Thats a hero in its self. (sic)

“Another woman, Jess aged 38, whose birthday was only a couple of days before her life ended. She celebrated that with her children and husband … that won’t ever happen again for any of the victims.”

Rolfe’s matter will be heard in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

