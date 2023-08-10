Man charged with murder after mother, baby found dead

A mother and baby were found dead at a home in central Queensland hours before a man was charged with two counts of murder.

The man was taken into custody after walking into a Brisbane police station on Thursday, telling police the 30-year-old woman and her 11-week-old daughter were dead at the property hundreds of kilometres away in Rockhampton.

Officers discovered the bodies in a “quite confronting” scene at the property.

Police suspect the woman and child died on Tuesday and the man, who was known to them, flew from Rockhampton to Brisbane that evening, Detective Superintendent Darrin Shadlow said.

The 31-year-old Rockhampton man was charged with two counts of murder on Thursday afternoon.

“We aren’t looking for any other people,” Det Sup Shadlow said.

There was no history of domestic violence in the relationship and the man and woman were not known to police.

When asked whether it was a mental health-related incident, Supt Shadlow said it “will obviously form part of our investigations”.

Det Supt Shadlow ruled out reports a gunshot had been heard at the address but would not comment on how the mother and baby died other than to say police came across “quite a confronting scene”.

“A deceased infant child is always confronting for first responders,” he said.

The mother’s family had been notified, “and as you’d expect, they’re devastated”, Det Supt Shadlow said.

Police will remain at the scene for days.

The man’s vehicle was seized at the Rockhampton airport for forensic examination.

“We have scientific and forensic officers currently at the scene … they will be there for some time examining the scene and the investigations will be ongoing,” Det Supt Shadlow said.

The accused is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636