Man charged with sexual assault of crew member in Fiji

A man has been charged with the rape and sexual assault of a female airline crew member in Fiji on New Year’s Eve.

The man is facing one count of each offence and is due to appear in Nadi Magistrates Court on Monday, local media have reported.

On the evening of December 31, a group of Virgin Australia flight crew members were celebrating in Nadi, on the western side of Fiji’s main island Viti Levu.

Virgin crew members were celebrating New Year’s Eve in Nadi when the alleged incident occurred. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

One crew member was allegedly robbed and another was allegedly sexually assaulted after going to a nightclub in the town, which is the international gateway to Fiji’s most popular tourist destinations.

Virgin Australia declined to comment on the development.

AAP has contacted the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Tourism Department for further details.

Earlier this week, Fiji’s Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka said the incidents were “regrettable”.

“Our thoughts and concerns are with them and for their health and well-being,” he said in a statement on social media.

On Thursday, Fiji Police said they were questioning a suspect known to them about the sexual assault.

Locals have been worried that the incident and another in December – when seven tourists including four Australians fell ill after drinking cocktails at the five-star Warwick Fiji resort – could negatively impact the tourism industry.

Hosanna Kabakoro, the founder of the indigenous-led South Pacific Foundation which provides clean water access to rural and maritime communities in Fiji, said locals felt awful for the victims of the alleged crimes.

“The general feeling here in Fiji is that everyone feels so bad for the victims,” Ms Kabakoro told AAP.

“We feel awful that they had a terrible experience while visiting Fiji.

“It’s definitely the topic of discussion today here in Fiji, but generally, people are surprised that it happened here in Nadi.”

The NGO founder said the western coastal town was known for being a very safe place and reassured visitors it was one of the safest places to go out at night in the Pacific.

Tourism is one of the largest contributors to Fiji’s wealth, accounting for about 40 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the Australian government.

“For a country that’s as small as Fiji, that does rely as heavily on tourism as Fiji does, everyone is worried,” Ms Kabakoro said.

“People rely on tourism here, whether you work for a resort, whether you’re a vendor, whether you’re a wedding planner, a makeup artist, a food or vegetable supplier.”

Tourism is one of the largest contributors to Fiji’s wealth. Image by Susie Boswell/AAP PHOTOS

Ms Kabakoro, who was born and has lived in Fiji for most of her life, said the Pacific destination continued to be a welcoming place.

“We are safe. We are hospitable. We are accommodating,” she said.

Local Fijian MP Ketan Lal said the incidents were deeply concerning.

“Such incidents tarnish Fiji’s reputation as a safe and hospitable destination and highlight the urgent need for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims,” Mr Lal said on social media.

The Virgin crew members stayed in their hotel near Nadi International Airport after the incidents and the airline sent support staff to Fiji.

They were due to return to Australia at the end of the week.

Alcohol poisoning was suspected as the cause of the mysterious illness affecting the seven tourists in December, some of who were admitted to hospital.

However, a toxicology report later found the pina colada mixtures they were served did not contain illicit substances or methanol.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028