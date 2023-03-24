AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Robertson ushered by Souttar
Alex Robertson (No.26) is protected by Harry Souttar after clashing with the Ecuador defence. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Man City debutant Robertson aims high with Socceroos

George Clarke March 25, 2023

Only one cap and 30 minutes into his Socceroos career, Manchester City prospect Alex Robertson is already setting his sights high.

The 19-year-old, who turned down the chance to represent England, Scotland and Peru to play for Graham Arnold, impressed in his highly-anticipated debut in Friday’s 3-1 win over Ecuador.

Robertson didn’t look out of place in the heart of midfield, coming on as a second-half substitute at CommBank Stadium and playing a part in Australia’s third and final goal.

The fact that the move was finished by another teenager in Garang Kuol, who has had some teething issues since moving to Scotland, should leave Australian fans believing a bright future lies ahead.

“You’ve obviously got to reach for the stars and win a World Cup,” Robertson said.

“You never know what can happen, you saw what the Socceroos did at the last one.

“For the next few years, building up to the next one, I think we can do some really big things in the future, why not say it? Let’s try and win the World Cup.”

Robertson became the third generation of his family to win an Australian cap with father Mark and grandfather Alex watching on.

He also had to do so while standing up to some heavy scrutiny from a tiring Ecuadorian defence.

“He gets right amongst it, which is great and that’s part of our DNA,” said Australia striker Mitchell Duke.

Robertson has yet to make his senior debut for City but has been training with Pep Guardiola’s first team for the best part of a year.

He isn’t cap-tied to Australia yet but seems destined to be all in with a tight-knit Socceroos squad.

“Australia has been my home since I was young, so there’s only really one answer,” he said of weighing up his international allegiance.

“I feel like looking from the outside you can see that togetherness at the World Cup as well.

“But coming into it, it’s kind of like you just have to have to buy into what’s a really good team.

“Everyone’s together and the chemistry is really good.” 

Australia face Ecuador in the second friendly at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Tuesday.

