AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A statue of the god of justice outside the supreme court in Brisbane
Darryl Young will remain in custody after appearing on murder charges at a court in Proserpine. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Man in court over triple shooting murders

Laine Clark August 8, 2022

A man accused of shooting three family members dead on a remote Queensland cattle property will remain behind bars after appearing in court.

Darryl Valroy Young, 59, has been charged with three counts of murder and another count of attempted murder.

He will remain in custody after his matter was adjourned following his appearance via video link at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The sole survivor of the shooting is recovering in hospital and remains in a stable condition following the incident between neighbours near Bogie, northwest of Mackay.

The victims have been identified as Mervyn and Maree Schwarz, aged 71 and 59, and Maree’s son Graham Tighe, aged 35.

Graham’s brother Ross Tighe is recovering from a gunshot wound to the stomach and has been interviewed by police.

Police believe the neighbours met Young at the boundary line of their properties before the shooting occurred early on Thursday morning.

The injured Mr Tighe managed to flee by car and raise the alarm before being airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital to undergo surgery for critical injuries.

He was found by police about 40km away from the scene of the alleged shooting.

Police then locked down the surrounding the rural cattle properties before conducting a sweep.

Young and two other people, who were held by police but later released, were found on his property.

Whitsunday councillor Mike Brunker said on Friday that the Tighes had only moved to Bogie about 12 months earlier. 

“Just an absolute tragic situation,” he told Seven’s Today program.

Young – a long-term resident of the area – is due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on November 1.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.