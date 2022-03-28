AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK PRESSER
Annastacia Palaszczuk says an emergency alert has been issued for the Queensland town of Dalby. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Man missing, Qld town on flood alert

Nick Gibbs March 29, 2022

Intense rainfall and flooding in parts of southeast Queensland have residents in the town of Dalby on alert as the search continues for a missing man.

One man has already died in floodwaters caused by the intense weather system, and authorities have a close eye on the town 200 kilometres west of Brisbane, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

An emergency alert was issued for residents in low lying areas, who were told to warn their neighbours, secure belongings and prepare to move to higher ground on Monday afternoon.

The Myall Creek was expected to exceed the major flood level of 3.5 metres late on Monday, with further rises possible into Tuesday morning.

“They’re looking at an evacuation centre at Dalby at the moment,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

More than 100 roads are closed due to floods, most in the Toowoomba and Darling Downs, with others in Brisbane, the Lockyer Valley and the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast authorities issued an emergency warning early on Tuesday morning about life-threating flash flooding occurring in Tallebudgera Valley.

“Shelter in place unless it is unsafe to do so,” it advised residents, adding that access to the area was likely to be affected.

Small releases from Wivenhoe Dam are also underway, but Ms Palaszczuk said they won’t impact river levels.

The warning follows the death of a man and five dogs killed when their ute was washed away at Kingsthorpe, northwest of Toowoomba on Monday morning.

Swiftwater crews rescued a woman who was also in the car, but the man and the dogs didn’t survive.

The pair were understood to be returning to NSW following a trip to North Queensland as part of a pet moving business.

A second man has been missing since 6am on Monday after two vehicles tried to negotiate floodwater at a crossing at North Branch, south of Toowoomba.

A woman driving one of the cars was helped to safety by members of the public, but a man in his 40s got out of the second car before being swept away, police say.

