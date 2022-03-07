Man still missing as Qld totals flood cost

Queensland is looking at a damage bill of more than $2.5 billion following the flood disaster that has claimed 12 lives, with one person still missing.

The elderly man has not been seen for more than a week after falling from a boat on the Brisbane River near Breakfast Creek on February 26.

The death toll rose to 12 when a man’s body was found after his car was swept into floodwaters in the South Burnett Region on Sunday, when storms again hit parts of the state.

Treasury estimates the cost of fixing damaged public infrastructure like roads, bridges, railways and ports will be at least $500 million, while the insurance claims on damaged homes and businesses are likely to top $936 million.

“Although the weather event was pretty short, it was only about three days in duration, the cost of this weather event will be very significant,” Treasurer Cameron Dick said on Monday.

The $2.5 billion estimate is only preliminary and Mr Dick expects the damage bill will increase, particularly as people cleaning up their homes and businesses lodge insurance claims later and councils make more detailed assessments.

The floods are also expected to wipe 0.25 per cent, or $1 billion, in economic growth from the current quarter.

Meanwhile, the east coast flooding event is impacting blood supplies after road and centre closures resulted in a shortfall of 3000 donations.

Donor centres in Queensland have now reopened, and people across the country are being asked to roll up their sleeve to increase supplies.