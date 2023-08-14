AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sydney International Airport
A flight was turned back to Sydney International Airport within hours of departing. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Man under arrest after terrifying plane stand-off

Tara Cosoleto August 15, 2023

A 45-year-old man who terrified passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight, forcing the pilot to turn back to Sydney, has spent the night in custody.

Flight MH122 left Sydney International Airport for Kuala Lumpur just after 1pm on Monday but returned at 3.47pm after the man began yelling, making references to Islam and gesturing at a backpack worn on his chest.

“The commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney,” Malaysia Airlines told AAP in a statement.

Once on the tarmac, a tense three-hour standoff began before the man was arrested by police.

Some passengers posted their experiences on social media, saying a man had been yelling at flight attendants and passengers, making threats and references to Islam and kneeling in the aisle of the aircraft.

“This lunatic is getting aggressive & poor people on board are still waiting for security to get in and take him … #MH122 is taken hostage by this lunatic giving Billions of Muslims a bad name,” passenger Jaward Nazir posted.

Another put up a video of the man saying his name was Mohammed and that he was “a slave of Allah”.

“I’ve never been so scared,” another passenger said.

The 194 passengers and five crew were evacuated from the A330 aircraft and taken to the terminal.

“The AFP will not divulge operational matters, however, an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew,” they said in a statement.

The man is expected to be charged on Tuesday after being held at Mascot Police Station overnight.

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton praised the Malaysian Airlines crew for remaining calm and collected during the incident.

“It is hard to imagine how you could get a device through the level of scanning that now applies to airport travel, but you never know,” he told Nine’s Today show on Tuesday.

“You would be petrified if you were on that plane.” 

Cabinet minister Bill Shorten said he couldn’t imagine how the passengers felt.

“My thoughts are with the passengers,” he told Nine.

“How terrifying if you are trapped in one of those big aluminium tubes and you have got someone … going crazy. 

“That is a disaster. Very scary.”

The incident also resulted in dozens of domestic flight delays at Sydney Airport. No international services were cancelled.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.