Manhunt under way after Melbourne shooting

A killer remains on the run after a man was shot dead in Melbourne’s southeast.

The 36-year-old from Noble Park North was shot at a house on Corrigan Road in Noble Park about 6am on Monday and died at the scene.

His shooter, another man, is believed to have known been known to him, and was seen running through Ross Reserve.

The street has been cordoned off between Lightwood Road and Kelvinside Road as homicide investigators comb for clues.

Local patrols are in the area and police have asked anyone who may have information to come forward.

It comes after a spate of shootings in Melbourne over the past month, including the gunning down of former Mongols bikie Suleiman “Sam” Abdulrahim in Fawkner on June 25 as he drove his luxury car in a funeral procession.

The following week a man armed with a screwdriver was shot by police in Coburg North and a house in Epping was targeted as part of a drive-by shooting.

Victoria Police launched a task force last week to crack down on gang-related violence and organised crime.