Daly Cherry-Evans celebrates a try for Manly with Reuben Garrick.
Daly Cherry-Evans (L) scored two tries for Manly as the Sea Eagles beat the Sydney Roosters 18-16. Image by Jenny Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Manly breathe life into season with win over Roosters

Jasper Bruce July 2, 2023

Manly have breathed new life into their sputtering season with a 18-16 defeat of the Sydney Roosters, whose own campaign is on a knife-edge as the finals draw nearer.

With his pair of tries, Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans was a stand-out in Sunday’s see-sawing clash between two of the season’s biggest underachievers, before a late four-pointer to Ben Trbojevic sealed the result at Brookvale Oval.

NSW captain James Tedesco was strong for the Roosters without silencing debate as to his State of Origin credentials once-and-for-all.

The fullback finished with a game-high 272 run metres and by backing Nat Butcher up on a line break scored the try that regained the lead in the second half.

He found himself trapped in-goal from Cherry-Evans kicks twice, though, and turned the ball over in the red zone just when the Roosters had the chance to land the knockout blow in the second half.

Announced on Monday morning, Brad Fittler’s team sheet will reveal Tedesco’s Origin fate, with Dylan Edwards and Scott Drinkwater vying for a chance in Origin III on July 12.

Jake Trbojevic made an early return for Manly, and the 15-time Blue put his own hand up for NSW selection with a workmanlike effort yielding 127 metres and 35 tackles.

Cherry-Evans helped the Sea Eagles hit back after the Roosters drew first blood.

Returning from an elbow injury, centre Brad Parker burst down the left flank and managed an offload to Reuben Garrick, whose chip kick sat up perfectly for his captain.

Just when Tedesco’s own support run looked to have put the Roosters back in front at the half, Cherry-Evans picked off an errant Luke Keary pass and dashed 40 metres to confirm a first-half double.

Joseph Manu had a busy night on the Roosters’ right edge.

His flick pass gave winger Junior Pauga the first try of the day, and with a burst of speed after half-time, the centre restored the lead with a try of his own.

But that was before Josh Schuster, fresh from signing a contract extension, put the youngest Trbojevic through a hole to help Manly finally make good on repeated chances.

The win moves Manly into 11th spot on the ladder, three points adrift of the eighth-placed Warriors with nine rounds remaining.

The Roosters finish the round in 13th, four points from the top eight.

They have now lost six of their last eight games and face four current top-eight sides in their last eight matches.

Roosters hooker Jake Turpin knocked himself out attempting to tackle Christian Tuipulotu in the first half and did not return after being sent for a head injury assessment.

Repeat offender Victor Radley was placed on report for a high shot on Taniela Paseka in the second half and is likely to face scrutiny from the match review committee, given his record.

