AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Des Hasler
Manly have copped a $25,000 fine following coach Des Hasler's spray against referee Ben Cummins. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Manly cop NRL fine for Hasler’s ref spray

George Clarke May 27, 2022

Manly have been hit with a $25,000 fine from the NRL after Des Hasler questioned referee Ben Cummins’ officiating in last Friday’s 22-20 loss to Parramatta.

Hasler claimed the Eels were given a leg-up by Cummins and said the referee needed to review his own performance after the Sea Eagles were on the wrong end of a 9-2 penalty count.

Manly prop Josh Aloiai also criticised Cummins’ performance and intimated the referee had unfairly penalised Hasler’s side.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo labelled Hasler’s comments as “disappointing” after issuing the Sea Eagles with a breach notice on Friday. 

“We understand that passions run high, but that is simply no excuse to make comments which question the integrity and competence of our officials,” he said.

“Public criticism of this nature makes it harder to recruit and retain match officials at all levels of the game.

“To see not only a coach, but a player, criticise officials to this extent is not the level of professionalism we expect in rugby league.”

Manly have until next Friday to respond to the breach notice. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.