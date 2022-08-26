AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Des Hasler
Manly coach Des Hasler (r) is standing firm despite calls from certain quarters for his sacking. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Manly’s Hasler unfazed by sacking calls

Alex Mitchell August 26, 2022

Manly coach Des Hasler says calls for his axing don’t faze him, encouraging his critics to “line up”.

While the Sea Eagles’ season has fallen to pieces in losing five straight games – including their last three by a combined 70 points – Hasler maintained spirits hadn’t dropped in his dressing room as they approach Saturday’s encounter with Canberra.

Former Manly captain Max Krilich led the charge against Hasler earlier this week, telling News Corp his tactics were “stale” and the two-time premiership coach had “probably had his time”.

Hasler downplayed the comments and backed himself in to get the side headed in the right direction.

“It’s just another one – line up,” he told reporters.

“Those things will be rolled out, so Max is entitled to his opinion, he’s a good fella.

“But 12 months ago, Max was, I’m sure, pretty excited about the way the side was going, where the club was headed. 

“I can just let Max know that obviously clubs go through difficult times, so it will come through this okay.”

Manly skiper Daly Cherry-Evans insisted earlier this week the side’s problems weren’t to do with their support of Hasler and the coach agreed, pointing to their injury crisis as responsible for their late-season woes.

“Without making excuses, there were 13 (players) on the sidelines, it’s been made a bit more difficult from that point of view,” he said.

“We’ve injected some young players to get the taste of experience and they’re just working with a few things to gain experience like that this weekend to make sure we can feel solid and competitive.”

