A WA Ambulance
Authorities say a man's arm was almost severed in a shark attack off the West Australian coast. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

Man’s arm ‘nearly severed’ by shark in WA

Michael Ramsey October 7, 2022

A man’s arm was almost severed when he was attacked by a shark while spearfishing off the Pilbara coast in Western Australia.

Paramedics were called to Port Hedland on Friday to treat the man aged in his 30s, who sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to shore by boat and an ambulance rushed him to Hedland Health Campus under priority one conditions.

Fisheries officials said the man had been bitten after spearing a fish, but the species of the shark was unknown.

A Royal Flying Doctor Service spokeswoman said the man had sustained multiple injuries and his left arm had “nearly been severed”.

A crew will be dispatched from Meekatharra to collect the man in Port Hedland. He is expected to arrive in Perth for treatment on Friday evening.

The WA Country Health Service said the man was in a stable condition at the Hedland hospital.

WA’s fisheries department is working with local authorities and urged people to take additional precautions in the Port Hedland area.

