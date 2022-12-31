Marcus Stoinis blasts Stars to 186 in BBL

Marcus Stoinis has bludgeoned his way back top BBL form, blasting the Melbourne Stars to a formidable 7-186 against the Adelaide Strikers.

After entering Saturday’s marquee Adelaide Oval fixture hopelessly out of form with just 14 just runs at an average of 3.5 for the tournament and with the Stars’ scoring rate slowing mid-innings, Stoinis rose to the occasion, crunching 74 off 35 deliveries, including six sixes.

Veteran Peter Siddle uncharacteristically conceded 41 from his two overs, Stoinis smashing 24 off the Strikers skipper’s second over to kick-start the power surge and his own rejuvenation.

Stoinis went even bigger in the 18th over which reaped 29 runs, taking down Golden Arm leader Henry Thornton for 6, 6, 6, 4 and 6 off consecutive deliveries.

Openers Joe Clarke (42) and Tom Rogers (30) made a brisk start, scoring 62 in the first seven overs before Adelaide applied the brakes to take 2-15 off the next four.

But their bowlers had no answers for the Stoinis show that followed.

Stoinis eventually holed out to a smart catch on the boundary from Matt Short in the last over, which produced three wickets.

Recalled paceman Wes Agar (3-27) was easily the pick of the Strikers attack.