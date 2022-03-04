AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants at last year's Mardi Gras parade in Sydney.
Participants at last year's Mardi Gras parade in Sydney. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • human interest

Mardi Gras Parade happening rain or shine

Finbar O'Mallon March 5, 2022

Organisers are promising to press on “rain or shine” for the 44th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade as rough weather is forecast across the weekend.

Saturday night’s parade will be the second at the SCG after it was moved there instead of along the usual Oxford Street route due to COVID-19 precautions.

“There have been many times over the last 44 years where it has rained on Parade night and that has never stopped our communities from coming together to celebrate,” a Mardi Gras spokesman said.

“Rain or shine, the parade will forge ahead.”

Rain and a max of 28C is forecast for Sydney on Saturday with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the day.

Activists will hold a march down Oxford Street in the afternoon to protest against the Morrison government’s religious freedoms bill.

“Our fight is not over while the bigots in parliament continue their disgusting attacks on my community,” Pride in Protest member Wei Thai-Haynes said.

Earlier this month the federal government shelved controversial changes to religious and sex discrimination laws which included allowing schools to expel gay and trans students.

NSW Police have promised a highly visible presence for the weekend.

Parade revellers will see the return of former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes, 10 years since his last album, as well as performances by The Wiggles and solo artist Vanessa Amorosi.

Saturday’s parade floats will include firsts from Football Australia and the YMCA, as well as one from Amnesty International calling for Australia to boost its refugee intake. 

