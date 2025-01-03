Mariners beat Roar in ALM after two late goals

Two late goals secured Central Coast a 3-1 away win over Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium with the hapless hosts finishing the match with 10 men.

It was the last placed Roar’s 13th consecutive A-League Men game without a win – a club record – but they lost few fans with their application.

This was also an ALM equalling record for most consecutive home losses. The Roar’s tally is now seven, equalling the New Zealand Knights’ mark set in 2005.

Roar defender Hosine Bility was sent off in the 89th minute for his second yellow card to further the hosts’ misery.

Hosine Bility (right) was sent off late on, adding salt to Brisbane’s wounds. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Central Coast, the defending premiers playing their fourth ALM match in 11 days, took the lead early courtesy of an 11th minute own goal to Roar midfielder Walid Shour.

From that moment the away side didn’t greatly trouble the hosts in attack in the first half and seemed content to protect the lead.

Brisbane had an attacking mindset and were rewarded in the 71st minute when Ben Halloran scored to set up a grandstand finish.

An 82nd minute header by Harrison Steele for the Mariners stunned the home fans. The Roar kept coming but a stoppage time clincher by Arthur De Lima finished them off.

The own goal by Shour summed up the home side’s season in a nutshell.

Mariners forward Mikael Doka curled a threatening cross into the box from a free kick and Shour collected it with his backside only to watch the ball slide past horrified goalkeeper Macklin Freke.

For the rest of the half Brisbane dominated most of the attacking statistics but couldn’t find an elusive goal.

Harrison Steele was among the scorers for Central Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Striker Thomas Waddingham had half-chances in the box but was crowded by the Central Coast defenders.

Waddington, 19, is being courted by England clubs Middlesborough and Sheffield Wednesday but the Roar will only entertain a transfer at the right price.

The Roar brought 18-year-old winger Jacob Brazete on after halftime and he immediately injected energy and intent down the left flank.

Keegan Jelacic released Waddingham, who let rip with a left-footer brilliantly saved by Mariners goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen, who threw his giant frame in the way to deny the Roar.

A push-and-shove erupted in the 68th minute when Bility took out Central Coast counterpart Brian Kaltak with a reckless challenge that earned a yellow card.

The Roar found the goal they deserved when Halloran scored at the far post with a slick volley after a curling cross by defender Corey Brown.

Steele’s header was a cracker after a wonder cross by Storm Roux that he held up to perfection.

Bility was sent off, then former Roar junior De Lima scored in the 95th minute to wrap it up and take the Mariners to eighth.