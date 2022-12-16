AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Central Coast Mariners.
The Central Coast Mariners are on notice to improve their defence in a return clash with Sydney FC. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Mariners must rediscover defensive steel

George Clarke December 16, 2022

Central Coast manager Nick Montgomery says his side’s defensive shortcomings won’t be solved overnight, but he remains bullish that they will soon turn a corner.

The Mariners return to Gosford on Saturday where they face A-League Men rivals Sydney FC for the second time this year.

Both sets of fans are expected to stage a walkout protest following the news that Sydney had been awarded the rights to host the grand final for the next three years.

On the pitch, however, Montgomery is searching for some more solidity of his own.

The Mariners have only kept one clean sheet so far this season, after seeing first-choice right-back Lewis Miller and centre back Kye Rowles depart for the Scottish premiership over the off-season.

Complicating matters has been that centre back Dan Hall only got through 90 minutes for the first time last week and Vanuatu international Brian Kaltack sat out last week’s loss to Newcastle with suspension.

“We need to tighten up in that area for sure,” Montgomery said.

“That’s something that we’ve been working on.

“But to be honest, the goals we’ve given away have mostly been individual mistakes.

“We create a lot of opportunities but we concede goals and have to chase games and it’s always going to be difficult (to win from that position).

“Last season we conceded at the start, but once we settled down it was a lot more solid.”

Montgomery confirmed forward Paul Ayongo was unlikely to feature with a hamstring issue, but that World Cup trio Jason Cummings, Garang Kuol and Danny Vukovic were back to full fitness.

“They’ve been a lot better this week, they were all jet-lagged and there was a stomach bug which swept through everybody,” Montgomery said.

“That’s not an excuse, that can’t be controlled but we’ve had a full week with no distractions.

“Other than Paul we should have a clean bill of health for the first time this year.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.