Mariners win as Kuol stars in ALM start

Garang Kuol has capped his first A-League Men start with an assist, helping the Central Coast Mariners grind out a gutsy 2-1 win over Sydney FC.

Mariners boss Nick Montgomery has consistently used the Newcastle United-bound teenager as an impact sub, but Kuol rewarded the show of faith by setting up Brazilian striker Marco Tulio for his side’s 35th-minute equaliser in his first start.

Centre back Dan Hall scored the Mariners’ second goal, with a win moving them into the top six.

Kuol caused the Sky Blues constant trouble down the right before being given a breather by Montgomery after an impressive 67-minute hit-out.

The 18-year-old has just three games left for the Mariners – starting with Wednesday’s derby against the Newcastle Jets – before swapping Gosford for the northeast of England.

It was Sydney, however, who took the lead after just 10 minutes, Paulo Retre benefitting from a Danny Vukovic error to open the scoring.

Kuol was beginning to probe down the right but even the prospect of seeing him mark his first start for the Mariners with a goal wasn’t enough for a section of the club’s active support to stay beyond the 20-minute mark.

Many made for the exit in protest at the controversial decision to award Sydney hosting rights to the next three grand finals, with some unfurling a banner calling for the sacking of Australian Professional League chief executive Danny Townsend.

If they had chosen to stay, they would have got a glimpse of Kuol helping spark the Mariners’ attack into life and playing a key part in their halftime lead of 2-1.

With nothing really happening, Kuol scooped a ball into the path of Tulio who was able to head the ball past Sydney No. 1 Andrew Redmayne in the 35th minute.

The goal woke the Mariners players from their slumber and they made it into a double when Redmayne completely missed a chance to claim an in-swinging corner.

With the Sydney keeper down on the ground, the ball bounced back kindly towards Hall, who was able to head in for his first goal of the season.

The home side led at the break with Sydney boss Steve Corica sending on Adam Le Fondre at the expense of Max Burgess to try to get the Sky Blues back level.

They were unable to fashion anything and the closest they would go was when Vukovic was forced to deny Luke Brattan with a low stop down to his right.