COVID NSW EASING RESTRICTION
The national accounts are expected to show the economy suffered a marked slowdown. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Marked growth slowdown in early 2022

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
June 1, 2022

Australia likely suffered an economic slowdown in the first few months of the year after the robust finish to 2021.

The impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the floods along the east coast of Australia are expected to have dampened activity in the March quarter.

Wednesday’s national accounts for the March quarter are expected to show the economy grew by around 0.7 per cent, a slight improvement on what economists were predicting last week.

However, this modest upgrade still left the economy growing well short of the 3.4 per cent expansion seen in the December quarter, during the rebound from the Delta variant lockdowns.

If economists are correct, this will see the annual rate slow to around three per cent compared with 4.2 per cent as of December.

“The year began with that absolute debacle over rapid testing, which led to all those supply chain issues and grocery shortages,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers told Sky News.

“But the economy more broadly has been softer than we would like and even since those national accounts, inflation has spiked, real wages have gone backwards further. There is no shortage of economic challenges.”

Economists upgraded their forecasts after data showed company profits, business inventories and government demand is stronger than expected, and coming on top of solid household spending reported earlier in the month.

As expected, net exports will detract from the growth calculation after strong imports during the quarter.

Data last week also showed disappointing results for construction and business investment.

Economists doubt the more modest expansion in the first three months of 2022 will stand in the way of the Reserve Bank raising the cash rate by a further 25 basis points when it meets next week.

Barclays economists expect the cash rate to steadily rise to 1.75 per cent by the end of this year compared with 0.35 per cent at present, with a further hike to two per cent in the early stages of 2023.

Among other figures due on Wednesday, CoreLogic will release its home value index for May, while the Ai Group will issue its performance of manufacturing index, also for May.  

