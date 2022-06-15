Market operator steps in to run system

Power prices are not expected to rise and the lights will stay on as a result of an unprecedented step to suspend the electricity market.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Australian Energy Market Operator suspended the electricity spot market in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria until further notice.

The first of its kind move – which has previously only been done on an individual state level – saw the operator take full control of directing supplies from energy generators to the east coast power grid.

As well, AEMO will set prices for every state in the market until further notice.

AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman said it was not expected to push up retail prices paid by households and businesses, but was necessary to ensure a reliable supply of electricity.

“The situation in recent days has posed challenges to the entire energy industry, and suspending the market would simplify operations during the significant outages across the energy supply chain.”

The suspension is temporary and will be reviewed daily, and will be lifted when AEMO is confident the market will operate properly.

Mr Westerman said conditions would remain tight over coming days, especially in NSW, where consumers were urged to conserve energy “if it is safe to do so”.

“Right now we see the market is not able to deal with all the factors thrown at it.”

Those factors – described by Energy Minister Chris Bowen as a “perfect storm” – include a cold snap, a large number of power plants being out of action for planned maintenance, planned transmission outages, and periods of low wind and solar output.

AEMO has been working with the sector to ensure enough power is available to avoid load shedding across five states.

EnergyAustralia told AAP the Yallourn coal-fired power plant in Victoria had two generating units online.

“We aim to have all four units operational very soon. Our maintenance teams are working hard to get all units back online, and we thank them for their hard work.”

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said he was pleased significant load-shedding events and blackouts had been avoided so far.

“I’ve made clear to AEMO that the government supports any action they choose to take to effectively manage the situation in the best interests of Australian consumers, whether they be big industrial consumers or residential consumers,” Mr Bowen said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged energy companies to meet their responsibilities to customers.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said there was energy security under the previous coalition government.

“This is on Labor’s watch. I’m very worried for families and businesses across the country,” he said.

Mr Albanese and Mr Bowen are expected to be questioned on the issue when premiers arrive in Canberra on Thursday, ahead of a dinner at The Lodge and a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas says the country is witnessing market failure on a grand scale.