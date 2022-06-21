AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
File copy of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh will meet Deputy PM Richard Marles for bilateral talks. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • politics

Marles pledges greater Indian climate ties

Andrew Brown June 22, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will pledge greater cooperation with India on areas such as climate change and defence.

Mr Marles, who is on a four-day visit to India, will use a speech in New Delhi on Wednesday to outline ways the two countries can further strengthen ties.

“Australia and India are acutely aware that the security challenges we face can be magnified by the effects of climate change,” Mr Marles will say in the address to students and leaders at the National Defence College.

“As nations contend with growing energy demand, climate change and unstable supply chains, India and Australia’s collaboration has the potential to engender security solutions for the security challenges we face.”

Mr Marles will say the government’s renewed focus on climate change would play a key role in defence planning and diplomacy in the region.

He also will say Australia and India would be able to work together as part of the defence, science and technology arrangement between the two nations, as well as a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“As our scientists and researchers continue to come together under our (arrangement), their endeavours will lead to benefits beyond defence,” Mr Marles will say.

“Our cooperation has vast potential to see us manufacture and deploy ultra low-cost solar and clean hydrogen, offering reliable access to energy for all.”

Mr Marles on Wednesday will also meet his Indian defence ministerial counterpart Rajnath Singh for bilateral talks.

The two ministers are expected to discuss defence partnerships between the countries, as well as new initiatives and issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

The talks come after Mr Marles visited Goa on Tuesday, where he met with a number of defence industry start-ups.

Mr Marles also met with Indian External Affairs Minister  Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for bilateral talks.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.