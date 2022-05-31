AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brian To'o
Brian To'o (c) is unfazed by the prospect of another aerial onslaught from Queensland in Origin 1. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Maroons’ aerial threat doesn’t scare NSW

George Clarke May 31, 2022

Brian To’o might be short in stature but the NSW winger isn’t fazed about marking towering Queensland winger Selwyn Cobbo in next Wednesday’s State of Origin series opener.

The Blues hit the training ground on Tuesday in Coogee with To’o lining up on the left side and Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou on the other flank.

Incumbent Josh Addo-Carr was partly overlooked for Tupou because of the latter’s dominance in the air.

Queensland are deploying a tall wing combination of 190cm Origin rookie Cobbo, and 194cm Melbourne flyer Xavier Coates, with 175cm To’o expected to be the focus of an aerial bombardment.

The Penrith pocket rocket has often been a bomb target for rival sides at club level but has rarely put a foot wrong. 

To’o will have to mark 19-year-old Cobbo but, with a dry wit, the Panthers star shrugged off the challenge, saying: “Ahh… the kids these days, they are too tall. I’m a little midget but I don’t mind it.

“It’s a challenge and one I’m looking forward to.

“I like to squeeze the glutes and hope for the best and I try to compete against the tall boys.”

While Queensland may have an aerial advantage over NSW, Tupou said he was confident he could be a point of difference with the Blues’ attacking kicks from playmakers Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

“Freddie (Fittler) has chosen me for my height and that’s something which I will have to use on Wednesday night,” said the 196cm Roosters winger.

“I take advantage of my height and work on my craft and it comes with a bit of confidence and utilising my height.

“With Nathan and Luai there, we have some great kickers in the halves so we are able to capitalise on that too.”

While the Blues might not win the battle under the high balls, they certainly have an advantage to getting their sets rolling.

To’o and Tupou were ranked first and second respectively in total metres run in the 2021 season, with Penrith winger To’o averaging a staggering 245 running metres across the campaign in which the Panthers claimed the premiership.

“Brian will take charge of that with his yardage carries,” Tupou said.

“I feel inspired by Brian, he’s such a good metre eater.”

Kotoni Staggs lined up at right centre next to Tupou on Tuesday, while To’o had Jack Wighton and Penrith rookie Stephen Crichton defending inside him at left centre.

Crichton was a surprise addition to the NSW bench as a utility but is a good chance to switch roles with Wighton come kick-off next week.

