AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jeremiah Nanai celebrates scoring a try.
Queensland have thrashed NSW 32-6 at Suncorp Stadium to successfully defend their Origin title. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Maroons polish off Blues to seal Origin series win

Murray Wenzel June 21, 2023

Billy Slater is adamant his Queensland side can raise the bar higher again after thumping NSW 32-6 to retain State of Origin bragging rights and seal a 2-0 series win in Brisbane.

The Blues lost centre Tom Trbojevic to injury in the third minute but still had ample opportunity to build an early lead in front of 52,433 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Maroons’ defence held strong until their clinical offence hit top gear, coach Slater’s men now eyeing the first Origin clean sweep since 2010 in Sydney’s dead-rubber.

Slater preached of the Maroons’ spirit post-game but it was a win built just as much on sharp execution of clever tactics with and without the ball. 

“They’re better than that too; they’re just getting started,” Slater said.

“Proud is an understatement. I couldn’t believe how proud I was (after game three in 2022), and they just keep raising the bar.

“The stats have been against this team for a long time, they just keep rising above it.”

Indeed, the Blues enjoyed 64 per cent of territory but paid the price for a lack of polish as the Maroons ran in six tries to one.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans produced the match-turning moment, chasing down a flying Stephen Crichton then making a break of his own that led to the Maroons’ second try.

“There was a whole heap of want in that action, a whole heap of Queenslander in that action and he had a whole heap of mates there to back him up,” Slater said.

Valentine Holmes scored twice to bring his Origin tally to 13 – good enough for third on the all-time Origin list – fullback Reece Walsh was an ever-present danger and prop Lindsay Collins produced another barnstormer to claim man of the match.

There was drama late though with Walsh and Jarome Luai sent off for head-butting each other and Josh Addo-Carr sin-binned for a swinging arm on the Maroons fullback that both coaches were keen to play down.

The Blues’ script was torn up when centre Trbojevic left the game with a pectoral injury, versatile back-rower Cameron Murray left on the bench and hooker Damien Cook instead deployed in the unfamiliar position.

The South Sydney rake, used on the left with Crichton shifted to the right, was heavily involved but often for all the wrong reasons.

Twice play broke down on his edge despite the Blues having numbers, while Jeremiah Nanai stepped Cook for an early line break.

Both of Holmes’ tries came in his corner, the first a grounded high ball he got his fingertips on and the second a diving effort after calmly collecting a half-volley.

Finally the Blues found a reply, Cook busting the Queensland defence in broken play.

But it was a fleeting moment of respite, as Walsh again tormented Cook’s right edge to put Xavier Coates over for another try before Nanai drove the final nail into the coffin.

Payne Haas (165 run metres, 34 tackles) was immense in a beaten side while Mitch Moses looked dangerous early as he attempted to fill the injured Nathan Cleary’s shoes as Blues halfback, but had little influence beyond that.

Blues coach Brad Fittler deflected talk about his future in the job and refused to analyse his interchange use or selections post-game.

“I spoke to Cookie about it, that could happen and I thought he did a great job,” he said.

‘You can’t cover every position.

“It would have been a bit more interesting if he (Trbojevic) was out there but you’ve got to hand it to their defence.

“Rarely did we look like we were going to break them.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.