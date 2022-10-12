AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Harry Grant on the ball for Queensland in State of Origin.
Queensland's Harry Grant (pic) and Ben Hunt will look to repeat their Origin form in the World Cup. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Maroons power Meninga’s will to thrill

George Clarke October 13, 2022

If Mal Meninga seals a third-straight Rugby League World Cup title for Australia in England over the next six weeks he ought to thank Billy Slater for the inspiration.

The Kangaroos begin their defence of the World Cup on Sunday (AEDT) against Fiji at Headingley in Leeds, with Slater’s State of Origin tactics providing a blueprint for how Meninga’s squad will look to attack.

In his first year as Maroons coach Slater, who played in eight Origin series under Meninga, deployed two hookers which allowed Queensland to unleash a fast and spontaneous style.

Ben Hunt would start, taking the sting out of the game early before Harry Grant came on and weaved his magic.

“I was really happy with the way they were utilised (in Origin) and it would have been pretty hard to leave them out,” the Kangaroos coach told AAP.

“They did extremely well for the Maroons and we’ve also got Reuben Cotter who can back up there.

“Having Benny also gives us flexibility, because we know if someone else in our spine goes down he can cover us there.”

Queensland’s rapid ruck was so good it forced NSW into attempting to copy it and Meninga hopes by reuniting the one-two punch of Grant and Hunt, Australia can be on the front foot from the word go.

Hunt has enjoyed one of his best seasons as a halfback at St George Illawarra – finishing third in the race for the Dally M medal. 

His on-field chemistry with Grant cost the incumbent Australia Test No.9 Damien Cook his spot on the plane to England.

“It’s a pretty straightforward role for me, whether I’m starting or coming off the bench,” Hunt told AAP.

“Every time I see Mal he says to me, ‘Make sure you’ve got the shoulder pads and you’re ready to tackle’.”

Hunt might need them in Australia’s opening game against Fiji, who fielded an understrength side when they were smashed 50-0 by tournament hosts England in a friendly match last week.

With the likes of Maika Sivo and Hunt’s Dragons teammate Mikaele Ravalawa returning the ball from the backfield, Fiji promise to be a handful.

“I’ve got to stay out of (Ravalawa’s) way, that’s for sure,” Hunt said.

“There’s a couple of big boys like that who bring the ball back hard so I am really going to have to hope Mika stays on his wing.

“In a way, we kind of got the experience playing against Papua New Guinea in the Prime Minister’s XIII game.

“We know what it takes to stop those big guys getting a roll on and we will have to stand up to them defensively.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.