Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh.
The Australian camp says allrounder Mitch Marsh is nearing a return to bowling after injury. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
Marsh ‘close’ to bowling ahead of T20 WC

Joel Gould October 18, 2022

Fast bowler Kane Richardson says allrounder Mitch Marsh is “close” to being fit to bowl but insists Australia will have the depth to cope at the T20 World Cup even if he can’t.

Marsh hit a quick-fire 35 as an opener in the six-run T20 warm-up loss to India at the Gabba but did not bowl.

He has not rolled his arm over in a match since suffering an ankle injury in August during the T20 series with Zimbabwe.

Richardson, who took 4-30 in an outstanding spell against India, said the back-up provided by allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell would be sufficient for Australia ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand on Saturday.

“I think Mitch is close in terms of the real thing but he’s been bowling at training,” Richardson said.

“That’s a pretty good indication that he is fine. They are just making sure he is cherry ripe to go but the other night Stoin’ bowled four of his own (overs) and Maxi (Maxwell) with these big grounds can bowl four on his own.

“It would just be nice for Mitch to bowl because he is quality as well with the ball. The more options the better.”

Richardson played in the warm-up clash due to fast bowler Josh Hazlewood being rested. 

The 31-year-old has only played one other game in the past six weeks but he said he would be ready if called on at the World Cup.

“Any time you can come up against good opposition in a game environment it is useful,” he said.

“I am not expecting to play game one (of the World Cup) so I guess it is just about fine-tuning to be ready in case something happens.”

Richardson is waiting in the wings behind established pace quartet Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

“It is probably an injury away from things changing but things like that happen all the time,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he expected regular opener David Warner to be fit to play against New Zealand. Warner was rested against India after suffering a minor neck strain.

