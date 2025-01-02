AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mitch Marsh.
Mitch Marsh may have played his last Test match after being dropped for the SCG clash with India. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Marsh dropped for SCG finale, Beau Webster to debut

Oliver Caffrey January 2, 2025

Struggling allrounder Mitch Marsh has been dropped for Australia’s SCG finale against India, giving Tasmanian Beau Webster a Test debut.

Star quick Mitchell Starc has been named for the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar series despite dealing with rib soreness at the MCG.

The 34-year-old had scans on Wednesday, but received the all-clear to take his spot in a bowling line-up alongside captain Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon.

Taking Starc in meant Australia needed more bowling options, with Webster providing the versatility of sending down pace and spin.

Marsh had only been called upon for 13 overs in the past three Tests, with his pace appearing well down while going wicketless.

The 33-year-old did suffer back complaints following the first Test in Perth, but Australian management have since insisted there are no fitness concerns for him.

But Marsh’s struggles with the bat – making scores of 9, 5, 4, 2 and 0 from his past five innings – meant he was in trouble.

More than an hour after the epic finish at the MCG on Monday, Marsh walked out onto the ground with two family members and took photos, seemingly knowing he might have played his final Test.

Webster has averaged 57.1 in first-class cricket since March 2022, while also picking up 81 wickets at 31.7.

Mitchell Marsh and Beau Webster.
 Mitchell Marsh and Beau Webster during a training session before the Boxing Day Test. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS 

Last year, the 31-year-old became the first player since West Indian legend since Sir Garfield Sobers to score 900 runs and take 30 wickets in a Sheffield Shield season.

It will be the second-straight Test Australia have selected a first-gamer, following Sam Konstas’ memorable Boxing Day debut.

Australia will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 if they win or draw the New Year’s Test.

Victory for India and a series drawn 2-2 would allow the tourists to retain the trophy, emerging with the spoils for a record-extending fifth-straight time.

A win at the SCG would book Australia’s spot in a second-straight World Test Championship final, after they beat India in the 2023 decider.

South Africa became the first team to qualify for the WTC final at Lord’s next year, by winning a dramatic match at home to Pakistan on Sunday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.