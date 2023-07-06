AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh is back in Australia's Test team for the first time since the 2019 Ashes. Image by AP PHOTO
Marsh, Boland return as England send Australia to bat

Scott Bailey July 6, 2023

England have sent Australia in to bat at Headingley after the tourists confirmed Mitch Marsh would play his first Test in almost four years in place of an injured Cameron Green.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a green Headingley wicket, and continued his preference for bowling first in home conditions in what is a must-win third Ashes Test for the hosts.

Marsh comes in as one of three changes for Australia, with Scott Boland replacing fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood after selectors opted to put him on ice for the match.

Todd Murphy makes his return to Test cricket as expected, with fellow spinner Nathan Lyon out for the rest of the series with a calf tear.

Green was ruled out of the match on Thursday morning with a sore hamstring, an injury medical staff believe he picked up in the 43-run second Test win at Lord’s last week as Australia took a 2-0 lead.

England have also made three changes, with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood into the team for James Anderson, Josh Tongue and the injured Ollie Pope.

Australia have asked for extra security around their families for this match, with a hostile reception expected following the dramas of the Lord’s Test.

A draw for Australia will mean they retain the Ashes, while a win would wrap up the series with two Tests still to play.

ENGLAND: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Todd Murphy.

