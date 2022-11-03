AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Martin Boyle injury not as bad as first feared
Martin Boyle has reportedly been given good news about his World Cup hopes. Image by AP PHOTO
  • rugby union

Martin Boyle gets World Cup green light

Ian Chadband November 4, 2022

Martin Boyle is set to live his World Cup dream in Qatar after reports a specialist has given the Socceroo the green light over his knee injury.

The 29-year-old Hibernian winger has had an anxious time since the weekend when he picked up a painful knee injury in an accidental collision with teammate Nohan Kenneh during the win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

But with Australia’s first game against holders France just three weeks away, the 29-year-old has reportedly been given good news after travelling to Manchester for a meeting with a specialist over his badly bruised knee, according to Scotland’s Daily Record and The Scotsman newspapers. 

After scans had been examined it was deemed the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared and it shouldn’t prevent him from taking his place in Graham Arnold’s squad as one of the coach’s most valuable Socceroos.

The news will come as a huge relief to the Scottish-born Boyle, who’s been capped 19 times for Australia and, if fit, seems sure to start in the opener against France on November 22 before the Socceroos play Tunisia and Denmark in group D.

While playing with the injury is not expected to cause further damage, Boyle has been warned the knock would require careful management from the medical team during the tournament, said The Scotsman.

