Liam Martin
Brad Fittler has made a late selection switch, starting with Liam Martin (c) in State of Origin 1. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Martin, Campbell-Gillard start in Origin I

Scott Bailey June 8, 2022

Brad Fittler has pulled a last-minute State of Origin switch with Liam Martin and Reagan Campbell-Gillard to start for NSW in Game I.

Fittler confirmed his team an hour before kick off on Wednesday, with Junior Paulo and Cameron Murray dropping back to the bench at Accor Stadium match.

Jack Wighton will still play left centre with debutant Stephen Crichton on the bench, despite speculation the pair may also switch.

Queensland, meanwhile, are 1-17 as named, with Harry Grant to still come off the bench and Ben Hunt starting at hooker as he did in Game III last year.

TEAMS FOR GAME I:

NSW: James Tedesco (capt), Brian To’o, Kotoni Staggs, Jack Wighton, Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Payne Haas, Damien Cook, Junior Paulo, Liam Martin, Tariq Sims, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Stephen Crichton, Cameron Murray, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ryan Matterson. 18th: Nicho Hynes.

Queensland: Kalyn Ponga, Selwyn Cobbo, Valentine Holmes, Dane Gagai, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans (capt), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Ben Hunt, Josh Papalii, Kurt Capewell, Felise Kaufusi, Reuben Cotter. Interchange: Harry Grant, Lindsay Collins, Patrick Carrigan, Jeremiah Nanai. 18th: Jai Arrow

