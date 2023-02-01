AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Liam Martin.
Two-time premiership winner Liam Martin has been rewarded with a one-year contract extension. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Martin rewarded with one-year Penrith extension

George Clarke February 1, 2023

Penrith back-rower Liam Martin has agreed to a new contract extension which will keep him with the reigning NRL premiers until the end of 2024.

The 25-year-old back-rower has been vital in the Panthers’ recent success and has gone on to earn representative honours for NSW and Australia.

Martin was already contracted for the upcoming NRL campaign and the one-year extension prevents rival clubs from attempting to entice him away from the Panthers.

Penrith said they would look to offer him a longer deal once salary cap figures for the upcoming seasons and the game’s collective bargaining agreement had been resolved. 

“Liam embodies the qualities we value at our club seen through his determination, courage and a relentless drive to succeed,” said Penrith’s football boss Matt Cameron. 

“We look forward to continuing discussions with Liam’s management about future seasons now that the salary cap position has been ratified by the NRL as part of the ongoing CBA negotiations.

“We are thrilled to see him commit to the club and look forward to his growth as he continues his rugby league journey in Panthers colours.”

