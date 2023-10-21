AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Martin
Jorge Martin has claimed pole position for Saturday's Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • motor racing

Martin secures pole for rescheduled Australian MotoGP

Oliver Caffrey October 21, 2023

Spain’s Jorge Martin has smashed the Phillip Island track record to claim pole for the rescheduled Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old continued his utter dominance of the Victorian circuit to blitz MotoGP qualifying on Saturday, clocking a scorching lap of 1.27.246.

Martin was quick during the three practice sessions and backed it up by securing pole for the 27-lap race at Phillip Island for the second-straight year.

Francesco Bagnaia
 Defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia won through from qualifying for the big race. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

The Pramac rider will start ahead of South African Brad Binder and Italy’s defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who had to win through from the first qualifying session.

In an unprecedented switch, the main event will be held at 3.10pm Saturday AEDT instead of 2pm Sunday after being swapped with the sprint race.

Organisers confirmed the change late on Friday as they prepare for wet and windy weather on Sunday that could severely impact track conditions.

Some rain could fall on Saturday but organisers are hopeful the weather won’t deteriorate until after the race.

Martin was also dominant at Phillip Island last year, but couldn’t convert his pole into a race victory and placed seventh as fellow Spaniard Alex Rins secured a memorable win.

But Rins was forced to pull out of the event due to lingering leg pain from a crash earlier in the season.

Rins raced in Indonesia last Sunday finishing ninth, but his ongoing issues worsened after taking part in practice at Phillip Island on Friday.

The 27-year-old has headed to Melbourne to have scans on his leg to determine where the pain is coming from.

Martin sits second in the title race, 18 points behind Bagnaia.

jack miller
 Local Jack Miller couldn’t match his speed in the last practice and will start from eighth. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Australian hope Jack Miller will have to make a charge from eighth if he is to win his home GP in the premier class for the first time.

The KTM factory rider was second quickest during the last practice session on Friday, but was unable to bring that speed into qualifying.

The 28-year-old looked a shot of pinching a podium last year but was taken out in reckless style by Alex Marquez on the corner that is now named after Miller.

GRID FOR AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX

1. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

2. Brad Binder (KTM)

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

4. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

5. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

Also:

8. Jack Miller (KTM)

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.