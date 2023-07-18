AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mary Fowler celebrates her goal against France in a World Cup warmup.
At the age of 20, Mary Fowler is ready and waiting to make a big impact on the Women's World Cup. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Mary Fowler ready for her moment in World Cup spotlight

Anna Harrington July 18, 2023

It’s no easy task being labelled Sam Kerr’s successor – especially when the Matildas superstar is still right there beside you on the pitch.

But 20-year-old Mary Fowler handles that title and expectation in the same manner she glides her way across the football field – with poise, grace and a quiet confidence.

“I know I’m young, I have thought about the future, but most of my headspace is just on what’s happening right now,” Fowler told AAP.

“Because I feel like I’m at a point where I can bring a lot to the team right now.

“Rather than being where I was at four years ago, where it was, ‘I’m here but I’m not quite ready for it’.”

In 2019, Fowler was on track to become a teenage World Cup debutant in France before a hamstring injury ruled her out of that tournament’s early stages.

Then, with Australia trailing Norway 1-0 in the closing stages of the round of 16, Fowler was about to earn her first minutes.

Instead, Elise Kellond-Knight scored an Olimpico and Fowler put her substitute bib back on as coach Ante Milicic instead turned to Amy Harrison.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t even remember that,” Fowler said with a laugh.

“Just being there and being able to be part of that whole tournament at such a young age, it shows you what’s out there. 

“It motivated me even more that I didn’t play. 

“I was, ‘Oh I just want to be out there. I want to help the team, I want to be able to play in front of this crowd’. If it goes to penalties, I want to be someone that people look to and are like, ‘You take one’.”

Two years later, Fowler scored a crucial goal in Australia’s memorable Olympic quarter-final win over Great Britain.

“It definitely gave me a big confidence boost, being able to go on the field and play a part in such an important stage of the tournament,” she said. 

Fowler, who recovered from a fractured back to make the squad, appears a player built for the big stage.

Two years ago, star striker Kerr told AAP the then-teenager was the Matildas’ “best finisher on both feet”. 

Fellow forward Caitlin Foord says Fowler “can change the game”.

On Friday night, after teeing up Fowler for a beautifully timed winner against France, teammate Hayley Raso noted, “When you find Mary in the box, you know she’ll score”.

While the skills are not in doubt, it’s Fowler’s maturity that really stands out.

“She’s so strong, and so smart and technical,” fellow Matilda Steph Catley told AAP.

“She’s a player that we were really crying out for and she just arrived at the right time.”

Thursday’s Women’s World Cup opener against Ireland at Stadium Australia will turn a fresh spotlight on Fowler.

The attacker was eligible to play for Ireland, where her father Kevin hails from, but ultimately committed to the Matildas.

When asked if a switch was ever on the cards, Fowler said, “Not in a serious way. 

“If you have dual citizenship you just think about it because you’re like, ‘What if?’. 

“But it never really got close because I just feel a lot more Australian.

“I was born in Australia, Australia is my home, and just seeing the level of the woman’s national team in Australia, I was, ‘We can do some great things there’.”

If Fowler has anything to say about it, she’ll be the one making those great things happen.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.