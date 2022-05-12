AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australians flying in Europe will no longer be required to wear masks.
Australians flying in Europe will no longer be required to wear face masks as COVID-19 rules ease. Image by AP PHOTO
  • virus diseases

Mask rules ditched for flyers in Europe

Aaron Bunch May 12, 2022

Australians travelling in Europe this northern spring will no longer have to wear masks at airports or on planes.

The European Union says from Monday masks will no longer be required at European airports and on planes, amid the widespread easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the continent.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it hoped ditching masks would mark “a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel”.

The change was made after considering vaccination levels and naturally acquired immunity, as well as the lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries.

EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky cautioned that passengers should still behave responsibly.

“A passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby,” he said.

The new recommendations take effect from Monday, but rules for masks may vary by airline if they fly to or from destinations where the rules are different.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 12,600 new cases, 23 deaths, 1403 in hospital with 56 in ICU

Victoria: 14,333 new cases, 15 deaths, 545 in hospital with 29 in ICU

Queensland: 7271 new cases, three deaths, 437 in hospital with 16 in ICU

Tasmania: 1058 new cases, one death, 42 in hospital with one in ICU

Western Australia: 16,670 new cases, six deaths, 275 in hospital with eight in ICU

South Australia: 4696 new cases, seven deaths, 210 in hospital with seven in ICU

NT: 323 new cases, no deaths, 18 in hospital with none in ICU.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.