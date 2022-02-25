AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
COVID NSW EASING RESTRICTION
As the Omicron wave subsides, several states have further eased their COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Masks come off across the east

Maeve Bannister February 26, 2022

First dance floors returned and now the masks are off for many in the eastern states this weekend. 

As the Omicron wave subsides, several jurisdictions announced an easing to indoor mask mandates as of Friday. 

In NSW, Victoria and the ACT mask wearing is still required in high risk settings such as public transport, aged care facilities, airports and hospitals.

There are exceptions for some school students in Victoria and the ACT, who will still have to keep their masks on for now. 

Queensland is set to ease its mask rules and density limits next week. 

Mask mandates remain in WA, Tasmania, SA and the NT. 

The eased restrictions come as a new vaccine is approved for use in Australia, specifically for people who haven’t been able to have a dose of the existing vaccines.

Evusheld has been granted approval for immunocompromised people who aren’t likely to have an adequate immune response to a COVID-19 vaccine. 

It can also be used for people who currently can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine due to a history of severe reactions to immunisation.

People aged 12 and over and who weigh more than 40 kilograms can access the vaccine.  

Another 28 COVID-19 deaths were reported across Australia on Friday. 

Of those there were 11 in Victoria, seven in Queensland, six in NSW, two in SA, one in Tasmania and one in the NT.

In WA there were 1043 new cases, the highest one-day total in the state since the start of the pandemic. 

The state’s hard border is set to come down on March 3, after months of being isolated from the rest of the country.

There were 7583 new cases in NSW, 6580 in Victoria, 5440 in Queensland, 1714 in SA, 851 in Tasmania, 755 in the NT and 773 in the ACT on Friday. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.