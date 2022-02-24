Masks off as NSW restrictions ease

Masks are no longer required in NSW shops, but will remain compulsory in key areas including public transport and hospitals, in a move welcomed by those fighting to revive the state’s city centres.

“From Friday masks are off,” Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Thursday.

“We will see a significant return back to the CBD and that will be positive.”

He said the government was working on a plan to encourage workers back into offices, and with the City of Sydney on initiatives to “breathe life back into the city”.

Ehssan Veiszadeh, Deputy CEO of the Committee for Sydney, said “we think the easing of mask mandates will be a gamechanger for the CBD”.

“With Friday’s easing of the mask mandate, we think people will start to increase their days in the office,” he said.

“That’s what our CBDs desperately need and we strongly welcome it.”

Mr Perrottet encouraged public servants to return to the office after meeting with department heads on Monday.

The highly anticipated easing of restrictions will be followed up next week with high school students and staff no longer required to wear masks from Monday.

Parents will be allowed back on school campuses, year groups will be able to mix freely and assemblies and school camps return.

Staff and students will no longer be required to undertake twice-weekly rapid antigen tests, unless they have symptoms.

Masks will still be required to visit prisons, at indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people, at airports and on planes, as well as at aged and disability care facilities.

The lifting of the mask mandate that has marked life during the pandemic comes as a National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance study published on Thursday recommended “the need for the public health measures, including wearing masks indoors”.

NSW on Thursday recorded 8271 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. More than 52 per cent of the state’s residents aged 16 and older have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.