Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.
Penny Wong has flagged a five-year commitment for Pacific and Southeast Asian healthcare programs. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • diplomacy

Massive spend on health funding for Indo-Pacific region

Tess Ikonomou February 23, 2023

Australia will fund healthcare programs across the Indo-Pacific under a $620 million boost to help build systems back up and support regional security.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will announce in Fiji on Thursday a new five-year commitment for healthcare programs in countries in the Pacific and Southeast Asia.

The Partnerships for a Healthy Region program will support disease prevention and control ($350 million) from vaccine research and development, to prevention of non-communicable diseases ($50 million) which includes diabetes and cancer.

The area of sexual and reproductive health and rights will receive $157 million to help support measures that prevent and treat sexually transmitted infections, educate on puberty, family planning, and respectful relationships.

Supporting the resilience of health systems battered by the COVID-19 pandemic will have $53 million set aside.

The new health funding comes as China steps up its competition and influence in the region.  

Senator Wong said improving the health and wellbeing of communities across the region was critical to its “security, prosperity and stability”.

“COVID-19 has reversed health and development gains in our region, and Australia is working with partners to restore their health systems and build on investments made during the acute phase of the pandemic,” she said.

International Development Minister Pat Conroy said the program will complement Australia’s other health assistance measures.

“This new initiative demonstrates the Australian government is serious about investing in health in our region, the Indo-Pacific, to support more resilient communities, improve health outcomes and save lives,” he said.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said his country appreciated Australia’s “continuous support”.

“We will continue to work together with Australian partners in the future, to enhance public health capacity and resilience in Indonesia and our region,” he said.

