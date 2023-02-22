AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Chidiac
Alex Chidiac scored the second goal in the Matildas' 3-0 win over Jamaica in Newcastle. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Matildas beat Jamaica to win Cup of Nations

George Clarke February 22, 2023

The Matildas will be hoping more silverware is on its way this year after capping an undefeated Cup of Nations campaign with a 3-0 win over Jamaica. 

Katrina Gorry got the first-half breakthrough for Tony Gustavsson’s side in Newcastle before goals to Alex Chidiac and Caitlin Foord assured them of a seventh straight victory.

Gustavsson wanted to use this friendly tournament as a dress rehearsal for the intensity of successive World Cup games later this year and, on results alone, his side passed with flying colours.

Three wins and 10 goals across this tournament suggest as much, but Australia were sluggish to start on Wednesday in front of 9,093 fans at McDonald Jones Stadium. 

Sunday’s 3-2 win over Spain clearly took its toll on a squad that had been afforded little rotation.

The Swede stuck solid with the 4-4-2 formation that has led to the upturn in form for his side, whose next assignment is an away trip to European champions England in April.

Gustavsson had only made two changes to his starting XI with Courtney Nevin at righback for Charlotte Grant and the injured Hayley Raso vacating her right wing spot for Larissa Crummer.

Australia struggled to dictate the tempo and could count themselves fortunate not to go a goal down due to some enterprising play from Jamaica’s Kayla McKenna.

Gorry’s opener in the 27th minute proved to settle the nerves, the midfielder receiving the ball from Foord as she dropped into a pocket and unleashed from 25 metres out past the powerless Becky Spencer.

There were more promising signs for the Australians with Kyra Cooney-Cross and Foord threatening to extend the lead just before half-time.

But the real cattle-prod came after the break with the introduction of Chidiac at the expense of Crummer.

The Melbourne Victory midfielder has only seen gametime at this tournament from the bench but was a menace to the Jamaican defence when she came on.

Chidiac got her reward soon after her arrival, weaving her way around the six-yard box before making it 2-0 with a well-taken 56th-minute finish.

The Matildas were on a roll and their third came when Foord and Sam Kerr showed some neat link-up play.

A one-two with Kerr left the Jamaican defence flatfooted and Foord was able to hammer the ball in from the edge of the box to seal the deal.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.