AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Hayley Raso
Hayley Raso (No.16) scored Australia's second goal in their 2-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Matildas beat Thailand in last game of ’22

Jasper Bruce November 15, 2022

The Matildas have defeated Thailand 2-0 to finish the year on the longest winning streak of Tony Gustavsson’s coaching tenure and confirm positive signs ahead of next year’s World Cup on home soil.

The final scoreline did not reflect the Matildas’ dominance of a game characterised by missed opportunities.

Australia finished Tuesday night’s match at Central Coast Stadium with 31 shots at goal to Thailand’s five and needed 14 to finally break the deadlock.

But Thailand struggled for avenues in the front third so were never really at risk of upsetting their hosts, who are set for more friendlies in 2023 as the World Cup approaches.

Captain Sam Kerr had three genuine chances to score inside 10 minutes and Hayley Raso and Cortnee Vine were constant threats with their pace down the wings, but the scoreline remained 0-0 until the 40th minute.

Thailand’s luck finally ran out when Kerr headed a Katrina Gorry corner into the back of the net, giving the Matildas the advantage at the break.

Gustavsson made no changes to the starting side that thrashed Sweden last week but Mary Fowler, Larissa Crummer and Emily Van Egmond came on after the interval.

A natural striker, Crummer replaced defender Charlotte Grant who appeared to pick up a knock in the countdown to half-time.

Just two minutes after the break, Raso tore through the middle of the Thai defence and showed no signs of the corked thigh she suffered in the first half as she blasted Australia’s second into the goal.

Kerr earned an early mark in the 62nd minute, replaced by Alex Chidiac, and the Australians did not score again despite continuing to enjoy the bulk of chances.

With her 151st appearance for the national side, defender Clare Polkinghorne joined Cheryl Sainsbury as the most-capped Matilda of all time.

In the final 10 minutes, Elise Kellond-Knight made her return from a two-and-a-half year injury lay-off that pre-dated the Tokyo Olympics, while Gustavsson handed Matilda McNamara her debut.

Australia have now won their last four games and are undefeated in nine clashes with Thailand.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.