Australia's players celebrate after beating Denmark in the World Cup.
The Matildas are enjoying a wave of support as they continue to challenge for the Women's World Cup. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Matildas’ belief grows as Cup fever sweeps Australia

Anna Harrington August 10, 2023

The Matildas have always believed they can win this Women’s World Cup.

Now the rest of Australia is daring to dream too.

Live sites for Saturday’s quarter-final against France are popping up everywhere, while broadcaster Channel Seven is pushing back its main evening news bulletin to show the game on the main channel across all states and territories.

As a result, the blockbuster AFL clash between Carlton and Melbourne has been pushed back, while the Matildas game is expected to be screened ‘live’ at the SCG and MCG.

“We have believed since we started this World Cup that we can win this World Cup. We’ve always had that belief,” centre-back Clare Hunt said. 

“We’ve shown that belief, we express that in the way we play. 

“If we continue to deal with the pressure in the way that we know we can, and continue to provide performances that are winning performances, then of course we can win this World Cup.

“We have the belief that we can win and that’s what we’re focusing on. 

“We have shown Australia what we are capable of. That is what we are aiming for.

“I don’t think we’re deeming it a success or failure, whatever happens. But we are fighting for lifting that trophy. 

“The fact that we’ve motivated Australia and shown them what we are capable of has been successful in a way.”

Hunt’s international career is only 10 games old but, like her more experienced teammates, she firmly believes it is Australia’s time to shine.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this group when everyone as a collective believes that this is the time,” she said. 

“To have that belief and knowing that we have the capacity to win this tournament is absolutely amazing.”

Sam Kerr appears unlikely to start in her second game back from a calf injury but offers something special as a game-changing forward off the bench.

Based on the almighty roar that accompanied Kerr’s introduction against Denmark at Stadium Australia in the round-of-16 clash, the lift given by her presence to the crowd and her teammates is something the Matildas can tap into.

“It was amazing for Sam to experience that,” Hunt said. 

“To have the disappointment of not starting that first game, the way that she was met by the Australian crowd and by her teammates … was special for her.”

Midfielder Emily van Egmond said the Matildas had been lifted by the outpouring of support for Kerr.

“We felt it in the change room before, and the training sessions before we’ve had her back in and around the group. She’s been immense for us,” Van Egmond said.

“No matter what role Sam plays she’s a proven game changer. She’s shown that time and time again.

“She’s the best striker in the world.”

With Kerr back in the fold, Van Egmond did not expect coach Tony Gustavsson to be unduly concerned with how best to use his blistering attack.

“He’s probably sleeping better,” she said with a grin. 

“It’s not a nightmare at all. It’s a dream come true.”

