Matildas forward Sam Kerr celebrates her goal against England at WWC.
Sam Kerr will start for Australia as the Matildas take on Sweden in the WWC's third-place play-off. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Matildas go in unchanged for Sweden World Cup play-off

Anna Harrington August 19, 2023

Captain Sam Kerr will start a second consecutive game as part of an unchanged Matildas line-up for the Women’s World Cup third-place play-off against Sweden.

Kerr, who scored a wonder goal in the 3-1 semi-final loss to England on Wednesday, is attempting to lead Australia to a bronze medal at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Coach Tony Gustavsson has rarely turned to his bench throughout Australia’s campaign and has again opted not to rest any of his regular starters, despite a three-day turnaround from the semi-final.

The Matildas have made it clear they are determined not to leave their home tournament empty-handed.

Kerr will again lead the line alongside Mary Fowler, with Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso on the wings.

Defender Alanna Kennedy is unavailable with concussion, so Brisbane local Clare Polkinghorne will again deputise as Clare Hunt’s centre-back partner.

Sweden have also named an unchanged line-up from the team that lost 2-1 to Spain in the other semi-final.

MATILDAS STARTING LINE-UP: Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Clare Polkinghorne, Steph Catley; Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross; Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr (c).

